Letting ambition put your party at risk: Sears

Voters judge a party’s eligibility for leadership by their assessment of character as well as policies. Cowardice and embarrassing behaviour are universal disqualifiers. The most certain disqualifier is disunity.In 1939, M.J. Coldwell risked splitting the CCF over his support for the Second World War, while his pacifist leader, J.S. Woodworth, was opposed. Except that the two men worked out an agreement that permitted party members to agree to disagree. Woodsworth maintained his honour and kept his leadership, although most party members were deeply committed to the fight against fascism.In 1981, when the NDP struggled with one premier who supported the Charter of Rights and one who vehemently did not, with similar divisions across the party, Ed Broadbent and Allan Blakeney worked hard to prevent the disagreement from splitting the party. A vigorous convention battle ensued, but one that left no blood on the floor.When you are the third party, survival is never guaranteed. You learn early that civil wars are a certain path to extinction.The Conservatives did not survive their divisions over Meech, and spent 12 years in the wilderness. The Liberals’ century long commitment to party unity crumbled for a decade in the Martin/Chretien civil war; Harper soon followed.Article Continued BelowThe U.K. Tories are on the verge of another round of bloodletting. The post-Thatcher bloodshed kept them out of power for a decade. Voters wisely judge that parties — and especially party leadership candidates, who put their knives and their ambition ahead of their party and its reputation, should find another job.Ambitious New Democrat leadership candidates should pay heed.Yes, this is a painful and challenging moment for the party leaders in both Alberta and B.C., as they struggle to find a path to peace over a pipeline. Yes, there are hard feelings on each side, and unnecessarily harsh words have been exchanged. And no, it is not clear that efforts to find any form of compromise will succeed.