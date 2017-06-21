For decades, the trend in Canada and much of the Western world has been to expand the powers of the security establishment without offering counterbalancing privacy protections or safeguards against abuse – and often without even establishing that these powers enhance our security.In opposition, Justin Trudeau hawked a more balanced approach. His Liberals vowed on the campaign trail to improve the dismal oversight of our national security apparatus and rein in the rights-violating elements of the Harper government’s draconian Bill C-51.But these laws, often born first and foremost of fear, are always politically difficult to rescind. So it was perhaps unsurprising that the Trudeau government advanced with a maddening furtiveness on the file, launching a number of public consultations and waiting a year and half, until Tuesday, before finally tabling its legislation.The result of all that time-biding and deliberation, Bill C-59, is, on first blush and on balance, rather good. It does not correct every aspect of Harper-era overreach, and it even introduces at least one troubling new security power, but as a whole it does quite a lot to rebalance a dangerously unbalanced regime. The government should be commended for this good-faith grappling with a fraught and difficult issue too often hijacked by crass political concerns.If passed, the bill would significantly strengthen the oversight of our intelligence services. In particular, it heeds the longstanding call of security experts to establish a so-called super-watchdog to review the entirety of our sprawling intelligence apparatus.Article Continued BelowUnder the current system, security services are monitored by three meagre watchdogs, each strictly tethered to its own jurisdiction. As many critics have pointed out, they have neither the mandate nor the resources to hold our security agencies to account.Moreover, certain organizations, such as the Canada Border Services Agency, fall within the jurisdiction of none of the existing watchdogs and escape scrutiny altogether. Fifteen people have died in CBSA custody since 2000, yet in the absence of any arm’s-length oversight citizens have remained largely in the dark about the circumstances of those deaths. The super-watchdog promises to put an end to this impunity.This new body, in combination with the Parliamentary watchdog the Trudeau government established with previous legislation, promises to provide the sort of robust and integrated system of security oversight that Canada has for too long lacked.