Little Britain chokes on Easter eggs, nostalgia: Mallick

On any given day, there are two fresh ways of looking at the unfolding disaster that is Brexit. Today, there’s one, involving Easter eggs, that makes me question Britain’s emotional stability and another that has me wondering if Britons actually enjoy poverty and yearn for a return to food rationing.Poverty first. Manfred Weber, leader of the EU parliament’s biggest political faction, says the business of euro “clearing”— clearing houses act as the middleman in trades, taking on processing and risk — will have to leave London for EU soil. Of course it will, the City of London knows that.But Weber, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, said it out loud.It may cost 100,000 jobs with an even greater domino effect across the nation, the Guardian reported, a huge and possibly irrecoverable blow to the financial sector. Three-quarters of all euro-denominated trades are cleared in London, so goodbye to all that.The city has been holding on to clearing with legal claws for years. Now the work will be pried from them, or taken suddenly. I’m imagining a predatory bird being shot in the sky and its delicious prey — clearing house cash — falling directly onto Frankfurt, Amsterdam or Paris.Article Continued BelowCity of London insurers and investment banks are already setting up subsidiaries elsewhere. Politicians weep for jobs, it’s why you always see them in factories wearing hard hats, but Prime Minister Theresa May is pushing them away in vast numbers.And now we come to the egg thing (insert “eggsit” joke). As daft as it sounds, after a complaint from the Church of England, May criticized Cadbury and the National Trust, which preserves British heritage, for referring in ads to Easter egg hunts as mere “egg hunts.” “I’m not just a vicar’s daughter, I’m a member of the National Trust as well,” said May. “I think the stance they have taken is absolutely ridiculous. Easter’s … a very important festival for the Christian faith.” Much-ridiculed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn even joined in, saying it was “commercialization gone a bit too far.”