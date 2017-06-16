Looking into the beady eyes of alleged CanadaCreep voyeur: Mallick

The arrest in the case of the @CanadaCreep Twitter account, ending the stream of secretly shot images of the breasts, behinds and crotches of Calgary women posted there, will have disappointed the account’s 17,000 followers. But that was nothing compared to my own dashed hopes after seeing the business end of the alleged creeper himself.There he was, held firmly by the upper arm by a black-gloved female police officer, his head only reaching up to her shoulder even before he cringed and dropped his head to avoid the pitiless cameras finally turned on him.Wearing a baggy white shirt and loose dark pants, the accused, the almost aggressively unobtrusive Jeffrey Robert Williamson, 42, had accessorized his unkempt head with tiny ill-chosen oblong glasses. After what could be charitably described as a waddle over to a police van, he bent over to enter a metal cupboard, his buttocks on full display.I kid you not, I was expecting great things. “This one took my breath away,” the Twitter voyeur had said of one young woman in a white dress, as seen from behind in broad daylight as he followed her. But I have to say, Williamson left me unmoved from both front and behind, from the back of beyond even. What attracts me to men is intelligence, humour and the general look of their face. Williamson’s blurred anxious features framed by the porthole in the little metal cabinet in the van — ironically so like the new roundel frame for avatars (the user’s photo or emblem) unveiled by Twitter on Thursday — were not arousing. Article Continued BelowSo I’ve seen Williamson’s top (balding) and bottom (large), his unprepossessing front and back. From no angle is this man fetching. What struck me though was how easy men have it. When my own mister asks me what he should pack for a week’s vacation, it’s hard not to get irate. “Maybe pants,” I say through gritted teeth. “Shirts, possibly.” Women have to make wardrobe decisions that men never consider. Every woman who has ever had her underwear stolen will clear the laundry room before a repairman comes over. Pantyhose will snag when one’s thigh is fondled at work, so black tights are advisable. One gets out of a car with care. High heels in a newsroom go through holes in a badly wired floor designed for the solid shoes of 50 years of male journalists.