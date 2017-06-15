Minimum wage hike will force some restaurants to close

Ontario workers deserve to earn a fair, living wage. Small business deserves to be profitable enough to pay that fair, living wage.The provincial government’s recent announcement raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the next 18 months garnered headlines like “a good day for the little guy.” We beg to differ. The other “little guys,” hard-working and risk-taking owners of Ontario’s small business community, will have more bad days making ends meet.A 32-per-cent hike in minimum wage rates will cause many small businesses to go out of business, especially those of us in the labour-intensive restaurant industry. Ontario restaurants have the lowest profit margin in Canada, according to both Statistics Canada and industry association Restaurant Canada.The average Ontario restaurant owner has only 10 employees with annual revenues around $689,000. Ontario restaurateurs earn the lowest pre-tax profit in Canada, 3.4 per cent or $23,450 per year. This wage hike will cost them $47,000 per year.Premier Kathleen Wynne compared Ontario business to San Francisco and New York City, and said that “if they can raise their minimum wage to $15, so can we.” Feel-good political rhetoric, but this policy hinders the sector’s ability to create jobs.Article Continued BelowVisit your favourite neighbourhood restaurant. Ask the owner. They’ll tell you about the Ontario-only challenges that negate comparisons to major U.S. cities.Ontario restaurant owners’ costs include beer, wine and liquor that are provincially priced, without wholesale pricing for restaurants. Poultry, eggs and dairy product prices fall under federal supply management pricing. Then factor in increasing hydro costs, minimum wage, property tax, employee health tax, payroll taxes, etc.The Liberal government talks a good game about supporting small business, welcoming its job creation, without understanding the dynamics of razor-thin operating margins. Most small businesses — and the majority of restaurants in Ontario — go from making a profit one year to losing money the next.