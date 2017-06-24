Mothers racist outburst at Mississauga medical clinic not uncommon

Re: Woman’s racist outburst speaks volumes, Paradkar, June 21 Woman’s racist outburst speaks volumes, Paradkar, June 21 As primary health-care providers serving racialized communities, we are all too familiar with the racism experienced on a daily basis towards both our clients and racialized service providers. We know that racism — whether it’s overt, institutional or systemic — measurably harms people’s health. Anti-Black racism in particular creates major disparities in health outcomes for Black people living in the GTHA.Ontario’s community health centres, Aboriginal health access centres and partner organizations challenge racism every day by putting health equity at the centre of what we do. We are committed to creating spaces for safe, anti-oppressive and anti-racist health care — including in the waiting room. Article Continued BelowWith the rise of divisive populist politics, these situations are likely to escalate. Primary health care organizations across Ontario need access to better resources and staff training to tackle racism when and where it arises. We call on Ontario’s anti-racism directorate and ministry of health and long-term care to work with us to take action now.Notisha Massaquoi, executive director, Women’s Health in Women’s Hands community health centre and Cheryl Prescod, executive director, Black Creek community health centre; co-chairs, Anti-Black Racism Strategy Group, Association of Ontario Health CentresWe are absolutely disgusted by the vicious racist vitriol spouted at a local Mississauga clinic. My husband and I have had numerous immigrant doctors from many lands. In the course of our lifetime, we have also been cared for by many in both clinical and hospital settings. Every one of them has been top notch and very well educated.