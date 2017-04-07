My quiet, unexpected pilgrimage to Vimy Ridge

If you had asked me beforehand what I was going to be doing at 3 a.m. on Nov. 11th, 2014, I probably would have said sleeping. But on that fall morning, I was instead sitting on a bench in rural France catching my breath. Needless to say, it was a Remembrance Day I will not forget.This story starts in Calais, on the northern French coast. After visiting a friend in London I had decided to take the ferry across the English Channel. My goal was to make it to the Vimy Ridge monument for the morning of Remembrance Day. For Canadians, this is a well-trodden pilgrimage, and I was eager to add my name to the list of those who had made the journey.Upon arrival at the Calais train terminal, I began to realize that my trip may not have been as well planned out as I had thought. Instead of a train going directly to Vimy, the only option would be to travel to Hazebrouck, a town in the same vicinity. I figured once I arrived in Hazebrouck, further transportation would be easy to come by.In line with my faulty itinerary, I arrived in Hazebrouck only to discover that no trains would be running to Vimy until late the next day. At 10 p.m., with no other transportation methods on the table and the sole Hazebrouck hotel closed, the only logical thing I could think of was to start walking.I left the town of Hazebrouck and everything was peaceful. I followed a long, winding road that took me through farmers’ fields, valleys and small villages. The sights and sounds were breathtaking, and it gave me a chance to think a lot about the soldiers, whose footsteps I was following.Article Continued BelowI couldn’t help but remember how lucky I was to have grown up far away from the reaches of war. The soldiers who fought at Vimy, and other battles close by, such as Beaumont-Hamel, Amiens, and the Somme, were my age and younger. What unthinkable brutality had they faced? How did they possibly continue on as their colleagues and friends died beside them? The perseverance and fortitude they showed is unimaginable.At the five-hour point in my journey, I decided to take a rest. At the side of the road was a bench, so I sat down. For the next few minutes I began to contemplate whether I should continue on or not. I was exhausted, and my reliable cellphone, carrying the directions to Vimy, had died nearly an hour before. The one thing I couldn’t get out my head, however, was the need to finish this journey. If young teenagers could make this trek in the direst of circumstances, surely I could on a calm night such as this. With that thought in my head, I got up and kept walking.