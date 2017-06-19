Naomi Kleins wake-up call in Trumpy times: Mallick

What is to be done?Naomi Klein must know. She wrote No Logo in 1999 about corporate branding, and now we see a Trump presidency — a brand more than an office — used to make private money out of electoral power. And then she wrote 2007’s The Shock Doctrine about disasters used as shocks to the economic system that allow privatization and neo-liberal austerity to sneak in when citizens are in no shape to fight back.Look at the world, fully shocked.Her new book, written in haste as befits our times, is No Is Not Enough, intended as a handbook for those needing context on the Trump-directed catastrophe, how it will evolve and what to do about it.Every day with Donald Trump as U.S. president brings a new shock, sometimes several, some from his tweets alone. There are too many to contend with. For example, one Friday, anyone concerned about the shooting of politicians playing baseball, or the Mueller investigation of Trump’s Russian ties, would have been missing coverage of the coming Trumpcare bill or the Cosby trial.Article Continued BelowWhile this unrolls, Trump is complaining about trade with Canada and making threats. We share the Great Lakes with Americans. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is complaining about flooding caused by Canada, which itself is suffering floods, instead of working with his Canadian counterparts on a 100-year plan on lessening the effects of climate change that make floods inevitable. It’s short-term thinking that will lead to long-term disaster. It’s as if he and Trump think there is no future.Klein’s argument in a nutshell is that Trump “is less an aberration than a logical conclusion — a pastiche of pretty much all the worst trends of the past half century:” human life ranked by power which excludes women and minorities; disruption as a way of life; the corporate takeover of the human; the free market waging war on the public good; the terrifying gig economy; the vanishing of government.Everywhere we turn, we are blocked. Corporations have a wish list, she says. They are all being granted.