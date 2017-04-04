Nenshi could flame out in fight over new arena: Steward

Now that the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames have finally secured a spot in the NHL playoffs after years of failing to make the grade watch for an even bigger battle to play out.It is one that could end with the Flames packing up and moving somewhere else.The Edmonton/Calgary rivalry is legendary. Whether it be hockey, football, universities, folk festivals, or politics, the quest to be best never dies.But the ante has been raised significantly in the past year because Edmonton has a way newer, better, and more popular hockey arena than Calgary – Rogers Place in the heart of downtown.Calgary isn’t even close to getting a new arena, even though the iconic Saddledome is the oldest in the league and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman keeps rubbing Calgarians’ noses in that unpalatable truth.Article Continued BelowNot that there aren’t grandiose plans on the drawing board to replace the 34-year-old arena, which was originally built as a key site for the 1988 Winter Olympics.Eighteen months ago, the clutch of local billionaires and millionaires who own all the professional sports teams in Calgary unveiled very seductive renderings of what they call CalgaryNEXT — a billion dollar complex that would include a 20,000-seat hockey arena, football stadium and field house beside the Bow River and a stone’s throw from the downtown core.Trouble is, Mayor Naheed Nenshi is not as excited about this proposal as the proponents are because hundreds millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money would be needed for it to become reality.