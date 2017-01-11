New patient protection law must allow sentencing discretion

Sexual abuse of patients by health professionals is a serious and pressing concern, but the Ontario government’s latest effort to address this problem represents an unfortunate limitation on a College Discipline Committee’s ability to mete out penalties that fit the circumstances of the case.The province recently introduced Bill 87, the Protecting Patients Act, 2016, which included changes to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA). These changes were, among other things, aimed at combating sexual abuse by health professionals. Bill 87 is the government’s response to the Report of the Minister’s Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Patients, which called for legislative amendments to modernize and reinforce Ontario’s commitment to zero tolerance of sexual abuse of patients by regulated health professionals.The legislation comes on the heels of criticism levied against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for the failure of its discipline committee to revoke the licences of physicians who were found to have engaged in sexual abuse. Under the current legislation, frank acts of sexual abuse (including penetration, oral sex and masturbation) have carried a mandatory penalty of revocation, but professionals who engaged in other types of sexual abuse (including touching of a sexual nature) have not necessarily lost their licences, having instead been subject to “lesser” penalties such as suspensions. Article Continued BelowThe proposed legislation will remove the discretion to order a penalty other than revocation where the member is found to have sexually touched the patient’s genitals, anus, breasts or buttocks. The legislation also provides a new definition of “patient,” which includes a person who was a patient of health professional within the last year.Although few would argue against the mandatory revocation of the licence of a health professional who preys upon an unsuspecting and unwilling patient, the proposed legislation will capture many circumstances that people would likely view as less egregious.Consider, for instance, an adult male patient who attends the emergency department of a hospital for a broken arm one evening. Among the many nurses who attends to him on that night, he finds one to be attractive. That hospital visit is his only interaction with this nurse. Several months later, this gentleman manages to track the nurse down on Facebook and asks her on a date. They begin dating, one thing leads to another and the nurse and patient engage in sexual relations.

