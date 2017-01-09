Once again, Donald Trump defines the meaning of unpresidential: Editorial

You’d think that just 11 days before Donald Trump was due to take over the most powerful office in the world he might have a few things on his agenda more important than lashing out at an actor on Twitter. But apparently preparing his cabinet for confirmation or fine-tuning his domestic and foreign policy positions before his inauguration doesn’t take precedence over tweeting a temper tantrum targeting storied actress Meryl Streep.Her crime? She dared to exercise her democratic right, during a speech at Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards, to criticize Trump’s cruel and insensitive imitation of a disabled reporter during last year’s presidential campaign.It didn’t matter that she never mentioned Trump by name. Or even that her speech was a commendable humanitarian plea for people to be empathetic and not treat others as outsiders.Trump’s over-the-top reaction demonstrated yet again that he defines the meaning of “unpresidential.” Not only does he not have the temperament or judgment to hold the office — never mind access the nuclear codes — he is coming off as utterly unhinged. Article Continued BelowIn her speech Streep recalled the moment last year when Trump mocked a New York Times reporter, Serge Kovaleski, who has a condition that visibly limits the functioning of his joints. “Now the poor guy, you ought to see this guy,” Trump said in November, before jerking his arms around and holding his right hand at an angle.Describing the “performance” that most stunned her last year, Streep told the Golden Globes audience: “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.”

