Ontario health-care reform overdue

Re: Health minister set to increase role in oversight of regulatory colleges, Jan. 3 Health minister set to increase role in oversight of regulatory colleges, Jan. 3 Ontario’s doctors support the intent behind some changes included in Bill 87. Indeed, Ontario’s physicians agree zero tolerance is necessary regarding the sexual abuse of patients, which the bill addresses. Unfortunately, with Bill 87, the government has continued its trend of creating health-care legislation without the input of Ontario’s doctors. The minister admits as much by saying he wants to consult after having introduced the bill.As a result of the lack of consultation, some of the reforms being introduced are deeply flawed and may have unintended consequences. Article Continued BelowBill 87 gives the minister of health broad powers to compel regulatory colleges to disclose to the minister personal health information about their members, including doctors, with no real limits or public good identified.This is deeply concerning. Physicians and other health-care providers should be entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy of their personal health information.Dr. Virginia Walley, OMA President

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx