Ontario should expand legal aid, not cut it: Editorial

It was supposed to be a good news story, but somehow it went horribly wrong. When the province increased funding for Legal Aid Ontario by $86 million over the last two years, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi expected 400,000 more low-income people to qualify for services.Instead, the agency announced in December that it had accumulated a $26-million deficit and would have to cut services so that only those who face a “substantial likelihood of incarceration” will now be represented.That means thousands of Ontarians who can’t afford a criminal lawyer but could be deported, fired or heavily fined if convicted will have to represent themselves at trial. That is dangerous, as well as unconscionable. Article Continued BelowNow Naqvi has rightly ordered an independent audit of how the arm’s-length government agency manages its budget. He has asked for answers by March 31.That is good for potential legal aid clients and taxpayers alike. The faster the audit unearths the problem, the better. Right now the agency and its critics are at polar opposites on where the problem lies.

