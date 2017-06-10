Ontarios imperfect move in the right direction on child care: Editorial

In 2005 the Paul Martin government was poised to invest $5 billion over five years to kick-start a universal child care system across the country. Then the Harper government was elected in 2006, and the plan was foolishly ditched. This time it is Ontario’s Wynne government, trailing in popularity in the polls, that is unveiling a promising five-year child-care plan only a year before the next election.Understandably parents are hoping it won’t be, as Yogi Berra once said, “déjà vu all over again.” Toronto parent Andy Guglielmi says he’s thrilled with the plan to dramatically increase licensed spaces, subsidized spots and boost wages for child-care workers. “I just wish they hadn’t done this so close to the end of their term,” he lamented to the Star’s Laurie Monsebraaten. Progressive Conservative and NDP critics alike have responded more cynically, suggesting that the announcement, coming so close to an election, looks an awful lot like a ploy to hold on to power. Article Continued BelowBut let’s not be too fast to look a gift horse in the mouth. Despite its timing and shortcomings, the plan aims to make Ontario the second province behind Quebec to create an affordable, universally accessible child-care system for Ontario families. That is commendable.It was kicked off this week with the announcement of a $1.6-billion investment in infrastructure to build 45,000 new child care spaces, all part of a larger plan that will see 100,000 licensed spots created by 2022.