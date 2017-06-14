Open adulation of The Donald is basic Republican etiquette: Mallick

The social rituals of President Trump’s cabinet meetings are now on display — the video evidence dropped on Monday — and they look like something out of a Grade 2 battle for the title of Teacher’s Pet.These are Mao’s Red Guards, Stalin’s acolytes, if they were rich and Republican in 2017. Is this a cult or a healing circle?First, Trump praised himself. “Never has there been a president, with few exceptions — case of FDR, he had a major depression to handle — who has passed more legislation and who has done more things than what we’ve done.”Then he formally went round the table, asking each cabinet member to identify himself and speak his mind. It was Hail to the Chief in spoken word.“Thank you for the opportunity and blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda and the American people,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said, poor creature.Article Continued Below“It’s an honour to be able to serve you,” said Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III in a heavy Southern accent, a little stray dog/shotgun shack of a man sucking on a sugar cube and drooling the sweet result into Trump’s open hands.“What an incredible honour it is to lead the Department of Health and Human Services at this pivotal time under your leadership,” said Georgia’s Tom Price, who is Sessions but with glasses. “I can’t thank you enough for the privileges you’ve given me and the leadership that you’ve shown.”I was embarrassed for them, creeped out even, though they did not seem to feel that way. It was like watching your dad get drunk at a party. You may not like him as a father, or respect him as a human, but it’s still cringe-making.