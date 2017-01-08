Ottawa and Queens Park should stop stalling on safe injection sites: Editorial

No city in the country would want to be in Vancouver’s shoes right now. The municipality is in the midst of an illicit drug overdose epidemic that killed 128 people in November alone – an average of more than four deaths a day.Indeed, in the first 11 months of last year, the overdose crisis was responsible for 755 deaths, up 70 per cent from the same period in 2015, with some addicts actually overdosing multiple times a day. The main culprit for the upswing? Fentanyl. That drug alone, which is 100 times more toxic than morphine, was responsible for 374 overdose deaths between January and October, up 194 per cent over the previous year. If the fentanyl epidemic resembles earlier drug usage patterns, it’s only a matter of time until it hits Toronto. “Be ready,” Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson warned Mayor John Tory. That’s why it’s so troubling that Ottawa and Queen’s Park are frustrating the city’s efforts to open three safe injection sites by dragging their heels on approval and funding.Article Continued BelowBoth levels of government need to recognize the looming crisis and act quickly before the epidemic hits Toronto with a vengeance. Toronto Councillor Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto’s drug strategy panel, says the city needed approval “yesterday.”While it’s true Toronto that got its applications for the three sites into Health Canada only in early December, considering the urgency the holdup is unconscionable and perplexing. Health Minister Jane Philpott is already on record as publicly supporting supervised injection sites and has also said she would scrap the Harper government’s Respect for Communities Act, which created the arduous application process on which Toronto is now awaiting approval.

