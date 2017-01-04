Ottawa must settle lawsuit with sick moms: Editorial

In October 2015, as the Trudeau Liberals were fighting the last election campaign, they promised to do something the Harper government had callously refused to do. That was to settle a class action suit brought by women who were wrongly denied Employment Insurance benefits when they became seriously ill while on maternity leave.Indeed, it wasn’t just a campaign promise. While they were in opposition, Liberal MPs had repeatedly fought in the Commons on behalf of the mothers who had been stricken by cancer, blood conditions and other major ailments.But now that the Liberals are in office, the Trudeau government has spent more than a year ignoring the 3,000 women who became ill between 2002 and 2013 and who understandably want their case settled, as promised. Instead of continuing to rack up court costs, the government should do what’s legally and morally right and settle this lawsuit immediately. Both the Harper and Trudeau governments were wrong to have denied these women benefits and fought them in court. The law and subsequent rulings are clearly on their side.Article Continued BelowBack in 2002 Ottawa amended EI legislation to extend sickness benefits to working women who become seriously ill during their maternity leaves. That should have settled the issue. But front-line workers continued to deny women the payments they were entitled to receive, arguing that since an ill woman on maternity leave wasn’t available for work, she wasn’t eligible for EI sickness benefits.So in 2011, Toronto mother Natalya Rougas fought Ottawa for $6,000 in benefits — even as she was recovering from a double mastectomy and undergoing chemotherapy while raising her infant son. She won. Justice R.J. Marin ruled that the legislative changes made in 2002 were intended to give women access to sickness benefits regardless of whether it is before, during or after their maternity leave.

