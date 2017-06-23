Ottawa must stop the stalling on Volkswagen probe: Editorial

What’s with all the foot-dragging at Canada’s environment ministry? As the Star’s Jesse McLean and David Bruser report, it’s been nearly two years since it announced it was investigating Volkswagen Canada for allegedly installing “defeat devices.” The secret software allows cars to pass environmental standards tests when they are actually emitting 35 times the permitted levels of harmful nitrogen oxides on the open road. It’s long past time that Environment Minister Catherine McKenna’s department stopped stalling and completed its investigation. After all, the car company has already faced stiff consequences in several other jurisdictions. Regulators in the United States, for instance, managed to secure billions in penalties and settlements after the disgraced automobile manufacturer pleaded guilty there to installing the devices on its 2009 to 2015 2.0 litre diesel engine Volkswagen and Audi models. (Volkswagen owns Audi.)Article Continued BelowIn April, courts in Ontario and Quebec approved a $2.1-billion settlement in a class-action lawsuit that offered cash payments to 105,000 Canadian customers. The company then agreed to pay an additional $15-million penalty resulting from an investigation by the federal Competition Bureau, which said Volkswagen and Audi misled consumers with false environmental marketing claims. The environment ministry’s phlegmatic approach stands in stark contrast to the swift action elsewhere. As three prominent environmental groups argued in a letter to the ministry this week, the delay is sending a message to other businesses that they can get away with breaking environmental regulations.