Outrage, compassion for Omar Khadr

Re: ‘Odious’ or overdue: Reports of Omar Khadr settlement draw sharply different reactions, July 4Re: Deal for Khadr acknowledges violation of rights: Editorial, July 4Re: In the U.K., terror-plotters get life not millions of dollars: DiManno, July 4‘Odious’ or overdue: Reports of Omar Khadr settlement draw sharply different reactions, July 4Two words will always haunt the Omar Khadr case: child soldier. U.S. rhetoric concerning what took place in the battle where U.S. Delta Force Sgt. Christopher Speer was fatally wounded doesn’t change Khadr’s age or the maniacal fundamentalist upbringing of his father. Khadr’s human rights in both Canada and across the border particularly were trampled by governments that sided with a need for revenge and occupation after Sept. 11, 2001. Article Continued BelowDaniel Kowbell, MississaugaOmar Khadr was a Canadian child taken into harm’s way by his parents where he killed a U.S. soldier. He was caught and became a trophy captive of a U.S. military seeking revenge, whilst still a child. He was treated terribly and Canadian governments, for one reason or another, failed him. This man is a Canadian and deserves to be treated properly.