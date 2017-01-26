Patients the losers in OMA doctors feud: Hepburn

You may not know it, but your family doctor may be part of a coup attempt to seize control of the Ontario Medical Association.The dramatic move, which will unfold on Sunday, could result in the ouster of the OMA president and five other senior executives and replacing them with hard-line dissident doctors ready to step up a fight with the provincial government over income and working conditions.If the hostile takeover effort succeeds, patients could ultimately be the big losers.That’s because the leaders of the internal insurgency favour increased job actions by doctors, such as refusing to accept new patients or cutting back office hours, in order to pressure Queen’s Park to accept their demands for more pay and more say on how health-care services are delivered.At stake is the heart and soul of the OMA, the 137-year-old group that represents and lobbies on behalf of more than 41,000 practicing and retired physicians, medical students and residents across the province. Article Continued BelowThe battle will take place on Sunday at a special meeting of the OMA’s 260-member elected council at a hotel near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The meeting was called after 25 council members submitted a letter on Jan. 11 demanding a vote on dumping the entire six-member OMA executive committee, including president Virginia Walley. “The OMA Executive has demonstrated lack of vision, strategy and respect for member or delegate priorities,” Nadia Alam, a Georgetown family physician and OMA council member, wrote in an email to fellow council delegates urging them to support the vote. “Despite being called out on their mistakes, the OMA Executive has done nothing to correct their course or the course of this organization,” she added. “To resolve this, we must approach the OMA with a tough, no-nonsense, business-like mentality.”