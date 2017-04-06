Police oversight report provides good road map for Ontario: Editorial

Last year, the Special Investigations Unit, one of three police oversight agencies in Ontario, cleared an unnamed Toronto officer in the death of Andrew Loku, a mentally ill South Sudanese man.Witness accounts cast doubt on whether the shooting was indeed justified, yet the public was given no explanation for the SIU’s decision. (The watchdog’s reports are not made public.) The case sparked intense protest, eventually leading the province to release a heavily redacted version of the report. While the published document left many questions unanswered, the uproar was not fruitless. It focused attention on growing and legitimate discontent among certain communities with how police use their extraordinary powers and the secrecy in which oversight agencies do their work.In response, the Wynne government commissioned Justice Michael Tulloch to investigate how to improve the “transparency and accountability” of the province’s police watchdogs. The resulting report, released Thursday, contains 129 recommendations, from creating a regulatory body for police officers to setting limits on how long watchdogs can take to complete their investigations.The province should carefully consider Tulloch’s ambitious suggestions and move quickly to enact three that the Star and other critics have long advocated.Article Continued BelowThe SIU should publicly release all future reports on cases of injuries or deaths involving police where, as in the Loku case, the watchdog determines no charges should be laid.The secrecy around police oversight, particularly in ambiguous cases, can do enormous damage to the public trust, feeding the appearance of cover-ups and corroding the relationship between police and the communities they serve.This measure, perhaps more than any other, would go a long way toward ensuring, in Tulloch’s words, not only that justice be done, “but also be seen to be done.”