Preparing for what 2017 may bring: Coren

Britain’s former security minister, an old and good friend, once said to me, “Predicting the future is not only useless but dangerous; understanding the present and using that understanding to prepare for the future, however, is useful and vital.” So how do we prepare for 2017? The details may be obscure but the trends are obvious.The Middle East will continue to be a fulcrum of foreign policy and international diplomacy but not within the traditional and somewhat stale, even banal, assumptions of the past. To see the situation through the prism of Israel and Palestine or Moscow and Washington simply won’t do anymore and is the stuff of student politics. The sides are different now, the ambitions changed.A new Sunni world alliance is being formed, with the regional superpowers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey binding together to combat Iran, Shia extremism, and also the threat of Sunni but unhinged and nihilistic Daesh, also known as ISIS. The latter may be horrific and cruel but while it can kill people it can’t destabilize major Muslim governments, and there will be no caliphate. Iran and its junior siblings remain the main threat to the politicians in Ankara, Riyadh, Amman and the Gulf states, and it’s Persia, not Palestine, that is spoken about incessantly.To perfect a regional alliance these Arab states need Israel, and their traditional, if often cosmetic, hostility to the Jewish state is now little more than a façade. Hence the reality that Israel is closer to Egypt than at any time since the rule of President Sadat; that Saudi diplomats are making conciliatory noises about peace in numerous international conferences; and that Turkey has restored full diplomatic relations with Jerusalem and was one of the first countries to send aid when arson attacks ravaged Israel.Russia is the great winner in Middle Eastern foreign policy, being seen as a defender of Arab Christians, a bulwark against Daesh and an honest broker between Israel and the Arab states. That’s an immensely flattering view of Moscow, of course, but the fact is that Israel now has a conduit to Syria — and even Iran — through Russia and for the first time since the late ’40s and early ’50s the Israeli leadership is relatively close to the Kremlin.Article Continued BelowWhat this means in the coming year to the West is unclear and, as a consequence, fascinating. Barack Obama’s regional policy was flawed largely because it was inconsistent. Confuse enemies but always reassure friends. Donald Trump may not have a grasp of the issues, but in the new secretary of state he does have a relatively clean sheet and that’s no bad thing. Rex Tillerson is a deeply worrying figure but his close relationship with Russia and knowledge of oil economics could be productive, whether we like it or not.When it comes to climate change, however, the Trump administration may well oversee a disastrous year, at a juncture when time is of the essence and we simply can’t procrastinate and postpone any longer. If the political right is worried about immigration and refugees now, wait until weather conditions become even more disturbed and watch as the greatest migration in human history takes place. Reactionary platitudes, walls and violence will be like flatulence in the wind.I have no idea what Justin Trudeau will do and I’m not sure it matters that much. Let me qualify the statement. This is, thank God, a country of privilege and stability. We need to expand care for the poor and marginalized, deal properly with the shameful way we’ve treated indigenous people, introduce a carbon tax and keep our distance from Washington, but I will not pretend that I care passionately about electoral reform, the tiresome cliché of “Justin’s honeymoon” or who becomes the next Conservative leader. Trudeau has done very little, but even very little is preferable to what preceded him. Canada works, and our most pressing problems are challenging but relatively mild compared to almost every other country in the world.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx