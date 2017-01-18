Pride Toronto should welcome police participation: Editorial

Toronto’s LGBQT community has not always had a warm and fuzzy relationship with police, to say the least. That’s why it’s so important that police have been participating for more than a decade now in Pride Toronto’s annual parade with floats and frolickers — not to mention keeping revelers safe. It’s vital that relationship continue and that Pride Toronto make clear police are welcome to continue being part of the parade. It is designed to be inclusive and excluding such an important group would send the opposite message.There’s a question mark over all this following Pride Toronto’s annual general meeting on Tuesday evening.Most members there voted to support a list of demands from Black Lives Matter Toronto, including one to ban police from the parade. That was part of BLM’s demands when it briefly halted last year’s parade as part of a protest.Article Continued BelowHowever, Pride Toronto’s newly elected board has yet to weigh in on the issue. And co-chair Aaron GlynWilliams says the group is still considering what to do.However long it takes them to decide, it would be a mistake for Pride Toronto to ban police from participating in the parade. The bottom line for Pride Toronto has always been that its events should be inclusive. And that means police officers should be allowed to march alongside the LGBQT community, which, by the way, includes officers.