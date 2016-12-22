Province should save 401 Richmond: Editorial

No one wins when the creative enterprises that give a city its character are paid back by being priced out of their neighbourhoods. So it is with 401 Richmond, a heritage building in the heart of Toronto that has served for 23 years as a haven for artists and cultural organizations.Despite being just the sort of creative hub governments often claim to covet, the project may soon be undone by a backwards property-tax policy that cares nothing for character.Since 1994, Urbanspace, the company that owns the five-storey former factory, has offered reduced rents to artists and creative entrepreneurs who couldn’t otherwise afford to set up shop downtown.The idea was that by restoring the building and shielding its tenants from the fluctuations of the market, the company might create an artistic and intellectual hub that would contribute to the revitalization of the core and the cultural life of the city. It did just that.One would think the province would want to reward Urbanspace for its efforts. Instead, the company is being discouraged.Article Continued BelowThe owners of 401 Richmond recently learned that the building’s property tax bill will jump by 85 per cent next year. By 2020, it will have nearly tripled. Urbanspace can no longer absorb the rising costs – nor likely can many of its tenants. “When I saw our assessment, I thought, ‘That’s it — the game’s over,’” said Margie Zeidler, the company’s owner.That would be a shame. Many of the organizations and artists who have found a home in the building – from non-profit art galleries and small cultural magazines to anti-poverty programs and environmental groups – may not survive the consequences undiminished if at all.Of course the city has revenue needs, but the property-tax system seems designed to displace the small unique thing in favour of the big generic one. The trouble is the way property value is assessed for tax purposes, according only to so-called “highest and best use.” That means 401 Richmond pays taxes not based on its current value, but on the value of the sort of highrise condo that might be expected to take its place.

