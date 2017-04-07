Putting Donald Trumps strike against Syria in context: Walkom

In the cold light of day, here are seven observations on the U.S. missile attack against Syria.First, it was illegal. Russian President Vladimir Putin makes that point and in this instance he is correct. Short of invoking the right of self-defence, it is a breach of international law to attack a state unless that attack is authorized by the United Nations Security Council.President Donald Trump did not have such authorization. Nor did he try to obtain it.Second, that doesn’t much matter to America and its allies. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a staunch defender of the UN, gave his unequivocal support to the attack.It is not the first time Canada has backed an illegal international action. In 1999, Canada took part in a NATO attack against Serbia that was launched without UN approval, citing what it called the right to protect a vulnerable population from its own government.Article Continued BelowFoes of Syrian President Bashar el-Assad argue that Russia would have vetoed any UN motion to authorize a strike against Syria. And they are doubtless correct. But that, of course, is the point of this particular international law — to make war difficult.Third, with this strike Trump has completed his metamorphosis from Fortress America isolationist to international interventionist. He used to share Barack Obama’s reluctance to involve the U.S. in foreign adventures. He has reversed himself.Think of it as Trump channelling his internal Hillary Clinton. Had she won last year’s presidential election, she would have wasted no time in ratcheting up military action against Assad. Trump is doing her work for her.