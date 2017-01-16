Quickly evolving Senate must adapt to be effective

Canadians may not realize it, but the Senate — the institution that they perceive to be outdated and extravagant — is changing at lightning speed. Tighter, more transparent senate spending controls have been put in place. Above all, the composition of the Senate has changed so much in such little time that the upper chamber is barely recognizable.Until last year, the Senate was essentially made up of Liberals and Conservatives. Today, 42 of the 105 seats are filled by independents, in other words, people who are not part of a partisan caucus and therefore not subject to party discipline. Those senators were appointed through a process created by the Trudeau government: the Prime Minister appoints senators from a list of candidates submitted to him by an advisory board, which itself selects the candidates based on merit from among hundreds of applications sent by Canadians from all walks of life.The disenchanted among us might say the independence of the new senators is nothing but a charade; after all, are they not still accountable to the prime minister who appointed them? That is immaterial, as we saw last month during debate on Bill C-29, which included a controversial clause on bank customers’ rights. Consumer groups in Quebec alerted me to this and I in turn rallied my independent, Conservative, and Liberal colleagues. Article Continued BelowI did not for a moment consider the fact my opposition to the bill might embarrass the very government that appointed me to my position. The clause of the bill in question was inconsistent with consumer rights and the interests of the provinces and, accordingly, needed to be voted down. A majority of independent senators, appointed by Justin Trudeau, quickly came to the same conclusion. Several Liberal senators applied the same reasoning, thereby demonstrating their own independence from the Trudeau government. The Conservatives, too, were prepared to vote against that section of Bill C-29. Faced with certain defeat in this new Senate that it created, the government chose to reverse course: the controversial clauses of the bill were withdrawn.

