Racist rant at Mississauga doctors clinic triggers passionate debate: Paradkar

A woman’s racist rant at a Mississauga doctor’s clinic aroused widespread horror among Canadians this week, after they watched her demand — in front of her young child — a white doctor who spoke English and didn’t have brown teeth.Overt racism still shocks people, especially those who don’t experience racism themselves. While easy to castigate such offensiveness, this vulgar display is nothing compared to the more serious aspects of racism. Racism — which breaks up families, cripples generations, keeps them impoverished and continues to have deadly consequences — is structural, systemic and largely invisible except to those experience it.Being affronted by this instance of racism in Mississauga might signify individual decency, but does not meaningfully erase complicity with benefitting from racist structures.Still, this is the shockwave of the moment, and openly demanding to see a white doctor is obviously racist. I wrote a column attempting to peel back another the layer of bias inherent in seeking an English-speaking doctor when those at the clinic were already speaking English. Hundreds of readers commented on it on social media and in my inbox. Some shared their own hurt of belittlement by fellow Canadians.Article Continued Below”After moving to Brantford, Ont. in the early ’90s when I was released from the Canadian Armed Forces,” said one email, “I myself had a similar run-in with a nurse at our local hospital. She apparently loved my dialect and thought it would be a great pastime to see if she could somehow guess where I was from. After four to five attempts ranging from Scottish to Irish to South African, the nurse seemed enraged when my Irish-born wife told her that I was a Newfoundlander.”From among those who found reason to disagree with my criticism of the saga, a few key themes emerged: 1. “Why are you protecting this racist woman by blurring her face?”