Reflections on Barack Obama, projections on Donald Trump

Re: Obama could not turn his stirring words into real victories, Jan. 9Obama could not turn his stirring words into real victories, Jan. 9Daniel Dale and others put far too much emphasis on Obama’s words and fail to remember the adage: “Ask for the sun, settle for the moon.”His accomplishments are legion and he has been a corruption-free, two-term president. Eighty consecutive months of job growth, navigating a historic financial crisis, opening relations with historic enemies and bringing free health care to millions of impoverished citizens.I’d say that is a pretty good legacy.Article Continued BelowGreg Stock, TorontoIf Donald Trump does put the brakes on free trade and force big business to return living-wage jobs to the U.S., he could be the greatest politician of this generation. Free trade has always been about massive profit by big business at the expense of the working class and the poor.Canadians need to look for our version of Donald Trump in coming elections. That would be politicians who return living-wage jobs to our country. Jobs are the key to the majority of our economic woes. And just as importantly, these jobs are hope.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx