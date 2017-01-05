Remembering Reina: A Canadian reflection

The news of New Year’s Eve attack on Istanbul’s Reina nightclub was sadly not unique in 2016. Similar attacks happen seemingly every week in some part of the world. But Reina holds a personal significance for a number of Canadians and a growing network of young people across the globe.Reina was one of the Istanbul venues that hosted hundreds of young entrepreneurs from around the world — including dozens of Canadians — during the 2015 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit. The Alliance Secretariat is based in Toronto and traces its origins to the 2010 G20 summit in that city. Each year, the Alliance summit brings together young entrepreneurs to share ideas, build new relationships and talk about the world they want to create.During my last visit to Reina, I talked with young people from countries as diverse as the U.S., Poland, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil about their ideas. I met young Turkish women and men who were hungry to meet others from around the world. I heard from Mexicans who were fighting government corruption, from Indians who were seeking connections in Europe and North America, from Saudis who wanted to help their society evolve in a new direction. With the broad span of the Bosporus bridge arching overhead in the night sky, young people from incredibly different cultures and backgrounds met, danced and talked about their futures. It was a club full of optimism and music and dancing, fuelled by a belief that tomorrow would be better than today.The contrast between that happy memory and the grainy footage of the gunman walking through those same rooms on New Year’s Eve could not be more pointed. Indiscriminately spraying bullets into the crowd. Returning to the fallen to shoot them again and again. Casually committing incredible violence against people who merely wanted to celebrate and enjoy life.Article Continued BelowIt would be too trite to say terrorists do this because “they hate our way of life.” The reality is a bit more nuanced. Extremists of all stripes want a polarized world where the divide is clear between “us” and “them.” The Reina that I and hundreds of others enjoyed represents a future that is directly opposed to that divisive ideal.Our natural reaction in the face of such violence is to turn away from each other. To raise the level of our rhetoric. To introduce more barriers, more walls, more ways to isolate each other. But if we truly want to honour the more than 100 people who were killed or injured in that attack, we should redouble our efforts to do exactly what I saw young people doing in Reina during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit. Find new ways to talk with each other. Build bridges across cultures. Enjoy life and dream of a better life for us and for others.I was reminded of an incident in 2011, early in the history of our G20 group. Our French colleagues hosted a summit in Nice, bringing speakers such as Mohammed Yunus to challenge and inspire us at a time when Europe was beginning its fiscal crisis. One panel discussion featured French bankers, industrialists and others who were decidedly pessimistic about the future of Europe.

