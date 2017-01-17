Running government like a business a misguided notion

We are about to watch the ultimate test of a proposition near and dear to the hearts of a good many people. That government should run like a business. Donald Trump, a billionaire business tycoon is going to be the CEO of the United States of America. He has said his country should “run like a business.” But he’s far from alone in that belief.Kevin O’Leary for example, who may or may not enter the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has said he’d be a good prime minister because, “You need someone who has run a business.”It must be conceded that governments at all levels have provided too much ammunition for critics. They’ve been guilty of corrupt or bonehead practices that seem to cry out for rigid, businesslike control. The federal government rolls out a shiny new payroll system, and a year later thousands of employees still aren’t getting the right amount of dollars in their paycheque, and some aren’t getting a paycheque at all. The Ontario government’s hare-brained schemes for green energy seem to blow up as surely as a stick of dynamite in the hands of Wile E. Coyote. In Toronto, city council agrees to rebuild an expressway, but before even one construction pylon is in place, the projected cost goes up by a billion dollars.But for every example of government incompetence, there’s a business example that’s worse.Article Continued BelowVolkswagen programmed its engines to control emissions only when they were being tested in labs. Once those engines hit the road, they emitted 40 times more pollution. Not to be outdone, Fiat Chrysler installed engine software to disguise the fact that illegal amounts of nitrogen oxides were getting into the air. To be clear, this wasn’t accidental. In the words of the California Air Resources Board, “A major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules.”Takata put faulty airbags in millions of North American cars. Then it prepared falsified reports to cover it up. At least 16 people have been killed by those airbags exploding violently.The Walmart in Fort McMurray, Alta., has been hit with 174 charges of selling food unfit for human consumption after last year’s terrible wildfires. Walmart reacted to the charges with a carefully worded statement that doesn’t deny anything. It just says it worked closely with food inspectors. Those same food inspectors say they gave Walmart guidance in person and in writing and that what the store did was, “a direct and avoidable risk to the health of this community.”

