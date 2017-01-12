Russia the winner in hacking scandal

President-elect Donald Trump dropped an unexpected bombshell during yesterday’s press conference. He admitted that “I think it was Russia” who hacked the DNC and Clinton campaign. These assertions may help ameliorate concerns by skeptics who dismissed wholesale the CIA report on Russian interference in the U.S. election.But we should not be so hasty as to assume Trump now takes the CIA assessment at face value. While Trump might accept Russia’s involvement, he did not say he believed in the CIA assessment’s fundamental bottom line: that Russia’s cyber campaign was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This key distinction could continue to cause friction between the president-elect and his spy agencies.The CIA report is long on words but short on details. The report offers considerable analysis of the motives for Russian involvement and its goals for influencing the course of the election. Actors at the highest levels of the Russian government sought to undermine public faith in democracy, hurt Clinton’s electoral chances, and by extension, help now President-elect Donald Trump win the race. However, the detailed evidence proving Putin’s oversight of Russia’s cyberattack(s) is slim.Such evidence almost certainly exists, and undoubtedly lies in the classified version of the CIA report. All U.S. intelligence analysis is structured through a simple, but compelling storyline that answers what, why, and how an event has unfolded; they also must clearly spell out the “so what” of the event. Any assessment missing these pieces would not make it past the agency’s extensive review process.The declassified report is clearly missing some of these pieces. We have the “why” (Russian motives) and “so what” of its argument (implications for U.S. and outlook for the future). However, we are given very little evidence proving the “what” of this story — the report’s fundamental assertion that Putin ordered the interference and Russian entities carried out cyber activities based on these orders.Article Continued BelowSupporters of the intelligence community will assume that convincing evidence exists but failed to make it past the agency’s classification censors. Advocates of transparency are likely to object to this omission, on grounds it implies the CIA is hiding something or that its case is weak. And, absent this classified reporting, the report does appear to have some serious gaps in logic. The report claims Putin and the Kremlin were pulling all the strings; but just because Russia Today (RT) receives government funds does not necessarily mean it is a perfect puppet of the Russian G-man.The problem with the report, then, is not that there wasn’t such a scheme (there probably was) or that Russia doesn’t want to undermine liberal democracy (it probably does) or that Putin wasn’t in some way in the loop (we cannot imagine him wanting to be on the outside of this). The problem is that by focusing on the more debatable part of the puzzle and including only the circumstantial pieces of evidence, the report effectively gives the skeptics ammunition to dismiss the fundamental conclusion — Putin’s oversight — out of hand.Dissenters also hearken back to previous intelligence failures to justify their skepticism. They claim that because the U.S. intelligence community was wrong on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, it could be wrong now. But the intelligence community today is a very different animal than the intelligence community of 2003. Tradecraft is more rigorous. Intelligence undergoes even more extreme vetting, searching for weaknesses in both evidence and argumentation. Other U.S. intelligence organizations are required to weigh in and have the option of dissent, ensuring that policy-makers hear all points of view.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx