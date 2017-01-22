School teams must dump native mascots: Editorial

What’s in a name? A lot, if it fosters discriminatory thinking against members of Canada’s nearly 600 distinct First Nations. That’s why Education Minister Mitzie Hunter was right last week to tell Ontario’s school boards to work with indigenous community leaders and students to review all school team names, logos and mascots to make sure they are not offensive. The move to rid schools of any such long-standing team names as the Braves, Chiefs, Warriors or Eskimos, along with logos like feathers or headdresses, is welcome but long overdue. For too long some schools — which, after all, should be our first line of defence against racism — have ignored requests by indigenous leaders to change names, logos and mascots that inspire pain or anger.Indeed, the American Psychological Association declared a decade ago that aboriginal names and mascots create a “hostile learning environment” for indigenous students, affirming negative stereotypes and eroding self-worth. Article Continued BelowThankfully, even before Hunter’s directive some Ontario schools had changed their team’s brands. Last year, for example, Port Credit Secondary School in Mississauga and Chinguacousy Secondary School in Brampton made changes to their sports teams’ branding after an indigenous advisory committee deemed them disrespectful. Chinguacousy’s team, formerly the Chiefs, is now the Timberwolves. And while Port Credit is keeping the name Warriors, it is changing its logo, which was similar to the Chicago Blackhawks’.