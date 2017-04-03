Senate in transition: Observations from a rookie Senator

Canada’s Senate has taken some knocks over the past few years and, as recent events show, it still is.These issues have rubbed salt into public disenchantment with a 150-year-old institution and Senators who are still working with 150-year-old job descriptions. The stakes are high because we are talking about Canadians’ confidence in one of the country’s most important democratic institutions.But there are signs of a brighter future for the red chamber. Without this a number of recent recruits, including me, would not have taken the job.In November 2016 I was appointed to the Senate after being nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau based on recommendations from an independent appointment panel.Like the seven initial new Senators appointed early in 2016, my cohort was appointed as “independent” Senators — free from party affiliation or any sense of debt to the prime minister. The only thing asked of us by the PM was that we should bring an independent perspective to our work and work hard on behalf of Canadians. Article Continued BelowThis is a significant change in the appointments process and it is bringing a major culture shift to the Senate chamber.We are embracing this important responsibility. It has taken politics out of the equation and respects our constitutional responsibility to bring “sober second thought” to government bills and policies, representing regions and minorities and identifying and studying issues of concern to Canadians.Like any other organization the character of the Senate is mixed. Despite a long history of partisan Conservative and Liberal appointments some senators of both stripes were pushing for reforms well before our arrival. Alberta Senator Elaine McCoy was nudging the Senate towards greater independence as early as 2008, while others such as Conservative Stephen Greene and Liberal Paul Massicotte prompted work on potential elements of a contemporary senator’s job description.