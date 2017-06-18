Senate report offers valuable roadmap to tackling court delays: Editorial

Here’s the ugly choice the Senate seeks to grapple with in a new report on Canada’s faltering criminal-justice system: either we get unconstitutional court delays that deny justice to victims and the accused alike, or we watch people charged with serious offences go free without trial.In the year since the Supreme Court imposed strict time limits on criminal trials, an alarming number of cases have been thrown out because the system failed to abide. People charged with murder, manslaughter, sexual assault against minors and many other crimes have been set free, their guilt untested. Victims in those cases will likely never see justice.Yet given a chance to clarify its controversial ruling last week, the top court reaffirmed the need for deadlines. On Friday, it unanimously decided to throw out drug charges against James Cody of Newfoundland and Labrador that had been languishing before the courts for 60 months and 21 days.Such delays, the court confirmed, violate the Charter right to trial within a reasonable time. Notwithstanding the spate of stays and the threat to public safety it represents, the court stuck by its commitment to shake our justice system out of its “culture of complacency.”The delays are truly out of control. In 2013-14, the median completion time of a case before superior courts was 514 days. Before the Supreme Court imposed its deadlines of 18 months for lower courts and 30 months for superior courts, it was not uncommon for proceedings to carry on for upwards of five years, like in the Cody case.Article Continued BelowThe Senate report, released last week, seeks to thread the needle, attempting to deal with both stays and delays. The product of more than a year of study, “Delaying Justice is Denying Justice” makes 50 recommendations for how to address the crisis, some of them minor tweaks, others major overhauls, all worthy of careful consideration.On the issue of stays, it suggests Ottawa should add to the Criminal Code remedies for undue delays other than throwing cases out. These would include, for example, financial compensation for the accused. But whether such laws would pass constitutional muster or provide sufficient incentive for the courts to avoid delays is far from clear. In any case, rather than focusing on alternatives to stays, governments would be better served tackling the roots of the crisis.On this, the report provides a worthy agenda. Several of its recommendations seem uncontroversial and ripe for immediate action. For example, it recommends that the court system finally bring its administrative processes into the 21st century by introducing technologies “that facilitate cooperation, permit increased information sharing and improve efficiency.” It also suggests that judges be given better training on case management, particularly on how to avoid the kinds of unnecessary adjournments that have become all too common.