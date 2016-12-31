Seniors need TTC discount

Re: TTC seniors discount facing fresh opposition TTC seniors discount facing fresh opposition I am writing to express my opposition to efforts to axe the seniors’ discount that is currently available to Toronto seniors.Seniors occupy the spectrum of income, needs, interests and activities. Many of us opt to use single tickets. Others enjoy the benefit of a discounted Seniors’ Metro Pass.As a senior, I have chosen not to have a car for reasons of affordability and the fact I can access the city through the TTC. I can access services such as social, recreational, cultural and medical specialists through the convenience of my seniors’ pass. I can plan multiple stops on a single outing. Article Continued BelowWithout my seniors’ pass, I’d be thinking twice whether I could afford to go, for example, to the doctor and other errands on the same day.As a senior with the convenience and affordability of the senior special rate, I have the confidence to be fully active in the community. I do appreciate the challenge the TTC is facing in funding the service. Earlier I suggested reinstating tickets for children, at a deeply reduced rate, such as 25 cents.

