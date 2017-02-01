Shelter homeless from the cold: Editorial

The dead of winter is no time for the city to be taking chances with the lives of homeless people.But that’s effectively what it’s doing by not providing enough shelter beds for the homeless and refusing a more than month-old request from advocates to open a new space where people could be safely housed over the winter.Now, in a letter to Mayor John Tory, more than 30 Toronto agencies are urging city council to “immediately” open the city’s two military armouries, or another large facility, to protect homeless people from the cold. If the city doesn’t act, the agencies say they fear people will die or become seriously ill on the streets.It’s long past time Tory listened. The city has known for years that there are more homeless people in Toronto than there are shelter beds. A 2013 survey found there were 5,000 homeless in the city, but in the first week of January there were only 4,300 shelter beds.In short, the city is not keeping up with the need.Article Continued BelowOn Sunday, for example, emergency shelters were at 94-per-cent capacity. That’s a rate at which people are at serious risk of being turned away when a shelter they choose is full.To be fair, the city opened a 60-bed women’s facility on Kennedy Rd. in late December, and a 30-bed shelter for men was opened on Bloor St. W. in the second week of January. But both were filled in less than a week.“Clearly, with the weather turning the way it is, we need to act, now,” Social Planning Toronto’s Sean Meagher told the Star’s Emily Mathieu.