Shine a spotlight on doctor-drug company relationships: Editorial

For too long cozy arrangements between doctors and pharmaceutical companies in Canada have been the health industry's dirty little secret.It's a kind of relationship critics say enriches doctors and drug companies at a potential cost to patient health.Now a new national campaign aims to shine a spotlight on these ties by asking the federal government to mandate public disclosure of all payments and transfers of value from drug makers to doctors. The Open Pharma campaign, spearheaded by Toronto doctor Andrew Boozary, is most welcome and long overdue. In fact, it's something the Canadian Medical Association called for five years ago.If the plan is adopted by Health Minister Jane Philpott, as it should be, pharmaceutical companies would have to divulge money or gifts they give to individual doctors and organizations — including hospitals, universities and private medical clinics. The disclosure list could include everything from funding for research, to fees for speeches, to payments for membership on advisory committees, to travel expenses, to international functions, to meals at boozy "educational" dinners, to gifts such as tickets to sporting events. As the Star's Theresa Boyle reports, Canada has been a laggard on this important issue behind countries such as the United States, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark and many other European nations that long ago set up transparency laws to illuminate the relationship between drug companies and doctors. In those countries, the relationships exposed have often been highly alarming. A U.S. database, for instance, revealed that individual doctors in that country receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from drug companies in gifts and consulting fees.