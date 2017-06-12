Short-term rental rules are on the right track: Editorial

The City of Toronto is on the right track with its proposal to rein in the explosive growth of short-term rentals like Airbnb.It’s easy to understand why they’ve become so popular: instead of checking into an expensive hotel or imposing on friends or family, you can go online and quickly rent a place to stay for a few nights.For most Airbnb operators it’s a modest sideline: the company says 88 per cent of Airbnb “hosts” in Ontario are renting out their primary residence and take in just a few thousand dollars a year.But a minority have been turning their Airbnb operations into substantial businesses. They’re competing with regular hotels and, some fear, taking scarce rental units out of an already tight market.Recommendations from city staff – which must still be debated by council – are aimed at allowing the benefits of short-term rentals to continue while fighting the excesses that can come with them.Article Continued BelowThe main proposal is to limit such rentals (lasting less than 29 days) to a person’s principal residence. Simply put, you’d be able to rent out rooms in your home, or the whole unit if you’re away, but you wouldn’t be allowed to convert another apartment or house into accommodation for tourists.The city estimates that would allow 7,600 properties that were rented out through Airbnb (by far the biggest short-term rental company in Toronto) to continue to operate. But another 3,200 units would not be allowed because they don’t appear to be the principal residence of the renter.It’s far from clear how big an impact Airbnb and the like have actually had on the rental market. The company argues it’s a very small factor in such a huge city. But there has been anecdotal evidence here and in cities like San Francisco that landlords have evicted tenants to convert apartments to Airbnb units, so there’s understandable frustration among people struggling to rent a decent places at an affordable price.