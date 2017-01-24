These are the signs of our times: Make America Kind Again. My Dignity Is Not Up for Grabs. If You Are Not Angry, You Are Not Paying Attention. Or my favourite, held by a man in his thirties outside Washington’s National Mall: Usually Not a Sign Guy, But Holy Shit! More even than the galvanizing rally speeches of Michael Moore, Gloria Steinem and America Ferrera on Saturday, the homemade signs raised above heads, propped on strollers, strung around necks at the Women’s March on Washington felt like our voices.On the long, chartered-bus ride from Toronto to Washington the night before, there’d been hours of talk with my fellow Democrats Abroad about our need to be heard. Many, especially those of us who came of age in 60s and 70s America, had protested over the war in Vietnam, the proliferation of nuclear arms, the invasion of Iraq. Last April, the night before the New York primary, my family and I drove to Buffalo with Dump Trump signs. We faced a line of policemen as supporters filled the convention centre to hear a billionaire’s promises and lies.But the descent on Washington felt different. It felt imperative. Enough fuming over headlines, enough breast-beating (why didn’t I call people on my Democrats Abroad phone list before the election?), enough signing of online petitions since the election. Time to get a move on.“Feel like a march on Washington?” emailed a childhood friend just days after the election. Our mothers – political hell-raisers in their day – had been dear friends, despite living on opposite sides of the U.S. for 50 years. That morning Trump had announced his first appointee: Steve Bannon, former executive chair of race-baiting Breitbart News, for chief strategist and senior counselor. “I’m in,” I wrote back.Article Continued BelowFor the past two months the prospect of this march buoyed and comforted me. I would be marching for my mother, who, two days before she died, insisted on being propped up in bed so she could watch the PBS News Hour and argue with any and all Republicans. I would be marching for my sisters around the globe, and for my daughters and granddaughter. Yes, they live in kinder, gentler Canada, but we have bullies on the rise here, too. I would be marching for my Jewish family, my Puerto Rican family, my African-American family, my Mexican sister-in-law, my Turkish brother-in-law, my gay, disabled, mentally ill brother, and my Indian cousins. We are the united people of America. Or we were. A man with a hole in his soul now threatens the hard-fought rights of women, Muslims, same-sex couples, people of colour and people with disabilities. He’s out to get immigrants, journalists and Hollywood. Next up: the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood, NPR, PBS and the National Endowment for the Arts.And since no human should have the right to destroy what is just and good and actually working, I donned a hastily knit pussyhat this last Saturday and joined 500,000 fellow citizens on a vast swath of muddy grass between Capital Hill and the Washington Memorial.