So long to iconic Honest Eds: Editorial

Like a loud tie, Honest Ed’s has garishly announced its presence at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor for 68 years. But late on New Year’s Eve, the 23,000 lights that festoon the creaky old building will be turned off for the last time and the iconic bargain store will close its doors forever. When that happens, Toronto will have lost not just a piece of its history but some of its soul. And that’s a shame. Sure, the ramshackle, rundown department store created by the brilliant and eccentric Ed Mirvish is outdated and no longer fits easily with the shiny new reality of the city’s central core. But in its day Honest Ed’s was outrageously uncommon, and provided a needed discount service to generations of immigrants who flooded into its cramped quarters for its famous “door crashers” and “loss leaders.”It wasn’t just a store; it was a destination. It was nothing like what you’d find on the Champs Elysées or Fifth Avenue — or anywhere else for that matter. But it attracted visitors from around the world because of its uniqueness, and its heart. As Mirvish’s famous sign put it: “There’s no place like this place, anyplace!”Article Continued BelowAs Mirvish, who died in 2007 at the age of 92, explained in a column he wrote for the Star in 2002, it all began in 1948 when he went into the business of selling “bargains.”He placed a hand-painted sign over the store’s entrance that read: “Name your own price!! No reasonable offer refused.”Then he sat down to write his first ad: “Our building is a dump! Our service is rotten!! Our fixtures are orange crates! But!! Our prices are the lowest in town!! Serve yourself and save a lot of money!!”

