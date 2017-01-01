Some New Years resolutions wedlike to see: Editorial

Good news, everyone: 2016 is finally over. In so many ways, from the rise of Donald Trump to the return of 90s sitcom Full House, this year was marked by tragedy. Here are 12 New Year’s resolutions we’d like to see that, if followed, might help put out the raging tire-fire this past year ignited.Kellie Leitch: Resolve to stop saying stuff. Every time you open your mouth in pursuit of your ambition to lead the Conservative Party, out tumbles a notion more hare-brained and xenophobic than the last. A snitch line for “barbaric cultural practices”? A values test for potential immigrants? Importing Trumpism to Canada? You like to seem morally superior so why not take a more monastic approach in 2017: give silence a shot.Kevin O’Leary: Resolve to… see above.Justin Trudeau: Resolve to improve your excuses. The justifications you’ve trotted out in defence of your government’s unseemly embrace of cash-for-access fundraisers range from inadequate to irrelevant to downright bizarre. Next you’ll ask us to believe that your dog ate your integrity. Instead, how about you just find a less compromising way to raise money in 2017? Inky the octopus: Resolve to liberate your tank-mate, Blotchy. You became an idol to imprisoned cephalopods everywhere when you escaped from New Zealand’s National Aquarium by wriggling out of your enclosure, suctioning your way across the floor and squeezing into a six-inch-wide drain as you set out for the Pacific. A sort of deep-sea Steve McQueen, you might take a page from the actor and real-life war hero’s book. No octopus left behind.Article Continued BelowHumans: Resolve to anthropomorphize more. Sure, ascribing human characteristics to animals can be cloyingly cute (see above?), but the latest research, summarized in Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?, a new book by Dutch primatologist Frans de Waal, suggests that animals are far more intelligent – and more intellectually similar to humans – than we give them credit for. In 2017, why not give your cat due respect and challenge it to a chess match?John Tory: Resolve to share more. With approval ratings around 70 per cent you can afford to lend a few points to those in need, like Premier Kathleen Wynne, who, the latest polls suggest, is still supported by at least one Ontarian. You used your strong political capital finally to go after some of the revenue Toronto needs. Perhaps with a few more supporters your friend Kathleen could become the social justice premier she promised to be.Patrick Brown: Resolve to be a better disciplinarian. It can be hard to set boundaries when you have a teenager in the House, but that will be your challenge in 2017. You claim to want to modernize Progressive Conservative positions on moral issues, yet many social conservatives in your caucus, including teenage MLA Sam Oosterhoff, seem set on holding you back. We trust there will be order imposed in the coming year. After all, you wouldn’t want to be seen having it both ways, right?

