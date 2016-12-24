Stewardingthe miracle of Christmas

“Did Santa come?”How many parents have heard that question?My own parents, with six kids, awakened to that very query in the wee hours of Christmas morning for nearly two decades. They were not unlike many a bleary-eyed Mom and Dad on Christmas morn‹with one exception. In our house, not only did Santa bring presents, he also brought a fully decorated, lighted and be-tinseled Christmas tree.The morning went something like this. After groggily descending the stairs, my Dad would call up, “It looks like he’s been here.” Squeals of joy and relief all around.Our parents then led us down the stairs singing “Silent Night,” and opened the doors to the living room, where a dazzling tree surrounded by piles of presents pummeled our senses.Article Continued Below“Awe” was the collective sentiment.This was high-impact Yuletide.We loved it. But as I look back now, I sense it must have been pretty demanding on my folks, aka Santa’s Helpers. Wrangling all six Christmas-hyped kids to bed, wrapping dozens of presents, dragging in the Christmas tree, hauling the ornaments down from the attic, checking for burnt-out bulbs, it’s exhausting just thinking about their Christmas Eve marathon.

