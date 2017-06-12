Stop aggressive driving: Editorial

Here’s a statistic that should, but, sadly, likely won’t, cause drivers to slow down. So far this year the Ontario Provincial Police say deaths caused by aggressive driving are up a stunning 80 per cent, to 27 from 15, compared to this time last year. In fact, aggressive driving — which includes speeding, tailgating, making excessive lane changes, intentionally preventing another driver from passing, and cutting off others on the road — is the No. 1 killer on Ontario highways, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said last week. It’s particularly worrying that this trend is taking shape before summer has even officially begun. That’s the season when, along with an increase in cars and motorcycles on the road, police generally see an uptick in dangerous speeding. So concerned are police forces in the province about aggressive driving that several have launched a concerted effort to draw attention to its dangers. In April, a coalition of forces launched Project ERASE — Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere — in response to a spike in so-called stunt-driving charges in early 2017.Such risky driving is costing lives. But experts agree that it’s unlikely to stop until the government does more to raise public awareness of the dangers and to increase the severity of the already steep penalties police can impose on reckless drivers.Article Continued BelowUnder the current “stunt driving law” passed in 2007, police can immediately seize a driver’s licence and vehicle for one week. Upon conviction drivers face fines of $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months of imprisonment, and a licence suspension for up to two years for a first-time offence and 10 years for a second. You’d think that would be enough to deter aggressive driving. But sadly, it’s not. In January Niagara Regional Police stopped a 20-year-old male Stoney Creek driver for stunt driving for the third time in 10 months. That’s why all parties in Ontario should join forces and pass a private member’s bill from Tourism Minister Eleanor McMahon that would impose even stiffer fines and sentences on out-of-control drivers.