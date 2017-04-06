Surprise! Donald Trump is a fairly conventional president: Walkom

When Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, it seemed big things were in store.His most ardent supporters saw him as a revolutionary who would, in his own words, “drain the swamp” that is Washington.His most ardent critics saw him as a mad buffoon bent on undoing everything that is good in America.So far, he has been neither. His rhetoric remains that of an incendiary. But most of his actions — to date — have been strikingly conventional.From the war in Syria to the North American Free Trade Agreement, Trump has deviated little from standard U.S. practice.Article Continued BelowEven his proposed wall along the Mexican border, a trademark Trump policy during last year’s election campaign, has been whittled down.On Wednesday, Homeland Security chief John Kelly told a Senate committee that a wall from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific is “unlikely.” Rather, he said physical barriers, including extensions to existing border fences, will be built where necessary.That, by the way, isn’t much different from statements made in 2006 by Democrats like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton when they supported fencing parts of the Mexican border.