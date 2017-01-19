Take the long view as Donald Trump becomes president: Editorial

It’s going to be an awfully long four years. It starts at noon today when Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office and becomes the 45th president of the United States. At a stroke, the unthinkable will be the new reality.There’s no good way to sugarcoat this: it has all the signs of a disaster in the making. The entire world must fear for the consequences when the most powerful nation on earth is led by a crass, erratic bully who won power by deliberately playing on the worst instincts and the basest fears of American voters.In the 72 days since the election, Trump has done everything imaginable to make things worse. He tossed away any chance of persuading non-supporters that he might have some redeeming features. Instead of reaching out, he lashed out at every opportunity. His reward will be to enter the White House as the least popular president in modern times.But unless extraordinary circumstances intervene, Trump will be in place until midday on Jan. 20, 2021. And it will be impossible – not to mention exhausting – to maintain outrage at a fever pitch all that time. Those who oppose what Trump stands for (and that includes about two-thirds of Canadians, say the pollsters) are going to have to pace themselves.In light of that, here are some things to consider as the world braces for President Trump:Article Continued BelowFirst, those tweets. They’re going to keep coming. Trump says tweeting is the only way he can get around the “dishonest media” and he’ll keep doing it once he’s officially president.The trick will be to distinguish between what’s really consequential and what’s part of Trump’s bizarre tendency to pick fights with the likes of Meryl Streep and Miss Universe.The latter is troubling (is the new president actually unhinged, as some have seriously asked? Or is he just engaged in some kind of elaborate political performance art?) But it won’t have the potentially dire consequences of simultaneously dissing U.S. allies and lauding Vladimir Putin, or comparing American intelligence agencies to Nazis. So don’t freak out at every tweet: just the really damaging ones.