Terrorists are misogynists first: Mallick

Think of the beautiful men we have suddenly come to know: Rick Best, Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher of Oregon who stepped in to help two young girls being abused on a train; Canada’s Tyler Ferguson who cradled his fiancée Christine Archibald as she died in the London attack; Florin Morariu, the Romanian baker who threw crates at the Borough Market attackers; the nameless cabbie who swerved to warn a 19-year-old woman at an ATM to “RUN!”; the Spanish waiter Sergio Farina who held the restaurant’s doors tight against men armed with long knives; the Manchester doctor Naveed Yasin who spent 48 hours treating bomb attack victims only to be racially abused in the street. And then we have fresh bright Richard Angell, the young Londoner cheerfully heading back post-attack to pay his restaurant bill and saying, “If me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men and hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I’m going to do it more, not less.” I raise a glass to this man. In contrast, think of the hateful men we have come to know: Borough Market attackers Youssef Zaghba, 22, Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30; the Oregon white supremacist Jeremy Christian, 35; Nice truck terrorist Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, 31; racist killer Dylann Roof, 22, of Charleston; Canadian mass killer of women Marc Lépine, 25; mass killer Elliot Rodger, 22, of Isla Vista; and a man I especially recall, George Sodini, 48, who opened fire on women in a Rhode Island gym in 2009 after a lifetime of nursing hate. The think pieces after Borough Market were startlingly blind. “The Four Reasons People Commit Hate Crimes” was a CNN headline. “Who Are the New Jihadis?” was a Guardian book excerpt by Olivier Roy. Both pieces had holes in them half the size of the human race. Women’s suffering went unmentioned. It is my job to see patterns in events. And we women see different patterns than men do. Article Continued BelowImagine human history as a seascape of blue ocean water. Each act of violence is a part of a “chaotic criss-cross of crests,” as science writer Gavin Pretor-Pinney describes it, with mass terror attacks like a broader “pattern of undulations rolling in towards us from far out in the Atlantic.” But here’s what women have lived with forever: the deep lightless ocean mass far beneath the surface through which massive energy passes and yet stays still. This is misogyny; it kills.For this is what the killers have in common: they are men. They are almost all young. They hate women. Whatever their group, their world view is small and cramped, their reactions physically violent and their contempt for women born of status anxiety. They display maleness by spilling blood.