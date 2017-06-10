Terrorists have failed in their mission to divide us

Not again? That was my immediate reaction when I first heard about the London terror attacks. Such acts are not just an attack on a single country or nation, but an attack on all of humanity. There is absolutely no justification for such kinds of atrocities. In response to such terrorism, I often write a letter to the editor condemning Daesh (also known as ISIS) and its brutality. But lately, that seems to have become a weekly routine.On the day after the London attack, my fellow Ahmadi Muslims and I took to the streets and held up signs saying, “I am a Muslim. Ask me Anything!” Much to our delight, the majority of the response we received was extremely positive. A lot of people stopped to thank us, shake our hands and take pictures with us.To me, this is a clear indication that the terrorists failed in their mission to divide us. In wake of yet another tragedy, love and unity have once again overpowered hate and division. Article Continued BelowFasih Malik, CalgaryOn Oct. 5, 2005, during the second stage of Ramadan — the Holy month in which Muslims fast — there was an attack on a small mosque in Pakistan. I was 10 years old. I was there and I got shot.We are now going through the same month of Ramadan: a month of reflection, charity and care for mankind. A month in which fighting of any sort is forbidden for a Muslim. A month that is supposed to serve as a refresher course for a Muslim’s entire year.