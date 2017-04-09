Thank God for Watergate: Sears

As a whey-faced TV news-writer I was seized by the Watergate scandal, including it in my news script every night for months. I cannot claim any youthful wisdom drove this. Having been raised in a family whose politics ran from hard left to soft liberal, whose prosperity was based on journalism and politics, I was long sensitized to the horror that Nixon’s behaviour meant for both professions and for democracy itself.What surprised me was how disbelieving were other journalists, political friends, and the man in the street. It was a cynical era — Vietnam, the Pentagon Papers, and assassinations and riots galore. Perhaps that’s why, by Christmas of 1972, five months after the break-in Nixon looked safe, Woodward and Bernstein looked vulnerable, and the scandal looked as if it might simply fade.Then chief burglar James McCord walked into Judge John Sirica’s chambers with a letter admitting that he and the other burglars had lied about their sponsor. The edifice of the coverup started to slowly crack and then collapse. That moment has yet to emerge in the Trump Russia scandal, but it feels nearer every day. I’m betting the FBI already has the snitch they will attempt to roll up well fenced.In a Keystone Cops scene, the GOP House Intelligence Committee chair does a late-night sneak around the White House grounds. His refusal to tell his committee members, or the public, whom he met and what leaks he collected, then turning around and briefing Trump privately, will probably mark the beginning of the end of his career.The news that son-in-law Jared Kushner had met with a former KGB agent, now an executive of a Russian state bank under U.S. sanctions. The continuing revelations about Trump’s financial entanglements with not only Russian oligarchs, but crime bosses ….Article Continued BelowJust like Watergate 45 years ago, after months of waffling, it is the Senate that has stepped up and begun a serious public investigation. Then it was Senators Sam Ervin and Howard Baker who became national heroes for their relentlessness. Today’s heroes look like the committee leaders, Senators Warner and Burr, supported by John McCain for whom this likely final political battle may prove to be his finest hour in decades of public service.Lenin, it was who allegedly said that insistence on “telling truth is merely a bourgeois prejudice,” lauding the strategic value of lies. He was also purportedly the author of the timeless insult of naïve Soviet fellow travellers as “useful idiots.” Not surprisingly, Putin reveres Lenin openly. More surprising is that it is the president of the United States who appears to share Leninist values about truth-telling. Sadly, it is also increasingly clear, he is merely the latest in a long line of American “useful idiots.”From Armand Hammer’s lust for Soviet oil, in the ’20s, through to the gormless American investors in Russian bonds in this decade, Russian leaders have been able to blind Western business and government leaders to the realities of their power. From Czarist times to today, all power flows from and to the state. Its rewards flow exclusively to those in its favour. Hardly ever are those so favoured foreign.