The blessings of a hung UK parliament: Mallick

The mess that passes for a Brexiting British government was on full display on Thursday as Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May pushed away a working majority with both hands.It had not seemed possible that May could have volunteered to make life worse for herself, but she did by calling a snap election for no good reason. Blueblood Conservatives may revel in the destruction caused by austerity policy — hacking away at the National Health Service, terrifying teachers, exhausting the police in a time of terror — yet nothing dents their self-confidence, certainly not evidence.It might be a special national brand of hubris, a quality of the British upper class, a self-belief that can be superficially charming but ultimately repellent. Financial Times columnist Lucy Kellaway explained it recently while apologizing for having upset an audience at her old Oxford college with a blasé speech.Lady Margaret Hall “taught me how to work, how to think — and how to spot cant and feeble logic,” which is all to the good. But she became a person who was no longer frightened of anything. “Being post-fear,” she wrote, “makes life more comfortable, but also more dangerous, because fear fends off disaster.”Ex-PM David Cameron had no fear, choosing to call that disastrous referendum on EU membership as a bone-toss to his hard-right, a yawn, a party trick. He wrecked the lives of millions of his own countrymen but look at him now, posing in his new $43,000 garden shed, a mouse-coloured luxury hut in which to write his memoirs.Article Continued BelowI rather like the shed and would like one of my own to put relatives in. Indeed, I like May’s revealing pre-election “confession” for its tonic absurdity. When asked about the naughtiest thing she ever did, she said, “I have to confess, when me and my friend used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren’t too pleased about that.”Both now-ruined politicians were making a plant-based call-out to true believers while oblivious to how little they connected with young and otherwise ungardened voters. Strangely, this is also partly true of Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn who is soft-Brexit and an ideologue to match any Tory, a man of the hard left who is numb to those who disagree, who is not a friend to women, whose views do not bend. He’s an awkward leader, but one with a good fighting manifesto.Corbyn gardens in an allotment, another British botanical signal to traditional Labour voters, much like the mystifying American obsession with the moral worth of corn farmers.