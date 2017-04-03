The Conservatives at a crossroads: Editorial

On tax policy, democratic reform, energy and the environment, among other issues, the crowded Conservative leadership contest has offered up a number of clear alternatives to the current government’s approach.The Star may well disagree with these ideas; after all, we have never supported the conservative agenda of small government and faithfulness to “traditional values.” But we have always understood that conservatism represents an important part of Canada, and that our democracy is strengthened by real choice and robust debate.Yet there also seems to be something darker at play in this campaign, a set of ideas that does not exemplify conservative values, but threatens to reshape the party in ways that hold real dangers for both party and country. In particular, we are seeing at least some nod to two dangerous forms of populism that are on the rise in the U.S. and Europe, and which we certainly don’t need in Canada.The first might be called the politics of exclusion, an approach that feeds and feeds off fear and anger. Kellie Leitch has been the highest-profile practitioner of this version. Her proposed values test for immigrants (and even visitors) is not simply a highly impractical solution to a largely non-existent problem; it’s also a crass political ploy, plucked directly from Donald Trump’s nativist playbook, meant to pander to the worst in us.But Leitch is by no means the only one among the 14 candidates to flirt with this kind of politics. Asked what to do about the recent influx of asylum seekers in Canada, Maxime Bernier said he would use the army to remove them. Kevin O’Leary, who along with Bernier is considered a frontrunner, prefers a gentler approach. He said he would use the notwithstanding clause to kick them out without a hearing.Article Continued BelowAnd the animus is not reserved for outsiders. Last week, apropos of nothing in particular, a spokesperson for Brad Trost said the candidate is “not entirely comfortable with the gay thing.” Meanwhile, all candidates but one (Michael Chong) opposed an anodyne Liberal anti-Islamophobia motion on the spurious grounds that it singles out one religion above others (for good reason) and is an attack on free speech (it’s not).This is a particularly dangerous direction for Canada, which, more than most countries, is dependent on the ability of diverse people to live in harmony. And it’s not at all clear that this is even good politics. The Harper Tories’ turn toward fear and division in the dying days of the last election campaign proved politically disastrous, just as Pauline Marois’ nativist values-charter gambit did for the Parti Québécois in the 2014 Quebec election.The other populist strain at play could be described as anti-democratic, or at least a questioning of our democratic norms that leaves us dangerously open to authoritarianism. With growing distrust in “the establishment,” the promise of an executive-in-chief that would not only shake things up, but bypass – rather than reform – our democratic institutions may have a dangerous appeal.